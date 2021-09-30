Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 21-27 September 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 28 September to 4 October 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 2.10 millimetres (mm) to 203.10 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed a significant decrease over the monitoring period from 10 to 27 September 2021. It dropped about 0.83 m from 535.98 m on 10 Sept to 535.15 on 27 Sept 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am). The outflows decreased from 1,318 m3/s on Sept 10 to 761 m³/s on Sept 27. From September 21 to 27, water level at this station went dropped 0.50 m and was about 0.04 m lower than its historical minimum value.

Along with the significant low outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.25 m from 21 to 27 September 2021. However, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels increased about 0.55 m during 21-27 September due to some average rainfall in the area and dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Savannakhet in Lao PDR were slightly increasing. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia were significantly increasing, due to heavy rainfall in 3S areas and following the same trend of the upstream flow (at Pakse).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake is lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period.