Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 21 - 27 June 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 0.30 millimetres (mm) to 146.30 mm.

There will be average rainfallsfor the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 28 June to 03 July 2022 because there will be a low pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, there was a significant decrease in water level of about 1.04 m from 536.64 m and 535.60 m from 21 to 27 June 2022. The current level is staying about 0.74 m lower than its Long-Term-Average (2015-2021) value.

Water levels of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand increased about 0.34 m from 21 to 27 June 2022, but still stayed about 0.20 m lower than its LTA level, which is considered critical.

Water level (WL) from Chiang Khan in Thailand from 21 to 27 June 2022 decreased by about 0.60 m (about 0.20 m higher than its LTA value), while water level at Vientiane decreased about 0.45 m and still stayed about 0.51 m higher than its LTA level, which considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai decreased 0.51 m and at Paksane decreased about 0.31 m, staying about 0.44 m and 0.67 m lower than their LTA value, respectively, considered critical.

Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR decreased between 0.15 m and 0.60 m. The current WLs at these stations were staying about 1.00 m lower than their LTA value, considered critical. From the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie significantly decreased about 0.15 m and 0.10 m, staying 0.54 m and 1.11 m lower than their LTA level, respectively, considered a critical condition.

Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia decreased about 0.02 m and 0.25 m, staying between 0.40m and 1.00 m lower than their LTA level.

The current water levels from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR are higher than their LTA value. Most of the stations have WL lower than their LTA value. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc were below their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.