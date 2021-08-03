Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 20-26 July 2021

Drought conditions of the LMB from July 17 to 23 were normal and wet in all over the region. No drought threat was found during the monitoring week.

For the upcoming thee-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive much below average rainfall in August mainly in the central and southern parts of the region; September is forecasted to be extremely wet in the north, moderately wet and normal in the middle, and normal and moderately dry in southern areas of the region. Like 2020, the forecast shows that October is likely the wettest month of the year. November is forecasted to receive from average to above average rainfall throughout the LMB.