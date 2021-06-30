Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15–21 June 2021
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Chaktomuk in Cambodia, and at Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam of the LMB, ranging from 1.20 mm to 42.50 mm.
No significant rainfall is projected for the Mekong region from 22 to 28 June 2021.
Water level and its forecast
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station slightly increased over the monitoring period from 15 to 21 June 2021. It rose from 536.99 metres (m) on June 15 to 537.75 m on June 21.
At Chiang Saen in Thailand, the closest station to the Jinghong hydrological station, the water level decreased by about 0.80 m during the same period.
The water levels across most monitoring stations were close to their long-term average.
The reserve flow from the Mekong River into the Tonle Sap was observed on 17 June 2021. The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period is slightly higher than that in 2020 of the same periods but is still lower than its long-term average.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to decrease, putting the levels close to their long-term value.
Drought condition and its forecast
From 12 to 18 June 2021, all parts of the LMB were at normal condition; no threat was found during the monitoring week.
The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in June the entire LMB is likely to receive from average to above-average rainfall; the central part of the LMB and the eastern part of Cambodia are forecasted to be the wettest areas. Moving into July, it is forecasted that Cambodia, the Central Highland of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest area in the region. In August, the entire LMB region is forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Lastly, the lower part of the LMB covering eastern Cambodia and Viet Nam is likely to receive below average rainfall in September.