Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 14-20 September 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 21 to 25 September 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 16.60 millimetres (mm) to 182.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed a significant decrease over the monitoring period from 10 to 20 September 2021. It dropped about 0.89 m from 535.98 m on 10 Sept to 535.09 on 13 Sept 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am). The outflows decreased from 1,318 m3/s on Sept 10 to 727 m³/s on Sept 20, 2021. Water level was 0.14 m lower than its minimum level during 19-20 September 2021.

Along with the significant low outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.48 m from 7 to 20 September 2021. From Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels decreased during 14-20 September due to below-average rainfall in the area.

However, water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Savannakhet in Lao PDR slightly increased. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia also dropped, following the same trend of the upstream flow (at Pakse) and staying lower than their LTA.

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake is lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period.