Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 13-19 July 2021

The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station increased over the monitoring period from 13 to 19 July 2021. It rose about 0.45 m from 535.60 metres (m) on July 12 to 536.05 m on July 19. The outflows increased from 1,050 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on July 12 to 1,368 m³/s on July 19.

Due to below average rainfall from June 30 to July 19 and decreased flow from Jinghong upstream at the same period, water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Thakhek in Lao PDR were decreasing, and from the stretches of the river between Stung Treng, Kratie and Kompong Cham in Cambodia were also repeatedly decreasing and staying lower than their LTA.