Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 10-16 August 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be some rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 17 to 23 August 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 10.20 millimetres (mm) to 261.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station slightly increased over the monitoring period from 10 to 16 August 2021. It was up about 0.02 m from 535.25 metres (m) on August 10 to 535.27 m on August 16. The outflows increased from 818.00 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on August 10 to 832.00 m³/s on August 16.

Amid the significantly low outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR increased during August 10-16 but were still lower than their long-term averages. Similarly, water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia also went up following the same trend of the upstream ones.

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period wasslightly higher than that in 2019 and 2020 of the same period but was still lower than its LTA.