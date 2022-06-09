Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 1 - 7 June 2022

Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
- Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 0.40 millimetres (mm) to 127.10 mm.
- There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 8 to 12 June 2022 because there will be a low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
- Water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.04 m from 06 to 07 June 2022, but still stayed about 0.64 m higher than its LTA level, which is considered normal.
- Water level (WL) from Chiang Khan in Thailand from 06 to 07 June 2022 increased by about 0.10 m (about 2.34 m higher than its LTA value), while water level at Vientiane increased about 0.25 m and still stayed about 2.41 m higher than its LTA level, which considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai increased 0.24 m and at Paksane decreased about 0.22 m, staying about 1.39 m and 1.21 m higher than their LTA value, respectively.
- Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR decreased between 0.02 m and 0.15 m. The current WLs from Khong Chaim to Pakse were staying close to their maximum level, while from Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet they were higher than their LTA value, considered normal. From the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie decreased about 0.05 m, staying 1.59 m and 3.37 m higher than their LTA level, respectively.
- Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia increased about 0.05 m, staying between 0.50m and 1.00 m higher than their LTA level.
- The current water levels from Chaing Saen in Thailand to Kompong Cham in Cambodia are higher than their LTA value, except the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc which are below their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.
- Over the next five days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go up and stay higher than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
- Drought conditions of the LMB from 29 May to 4 June 2022 were normal in all areas from north to the south. There was no drought threat over the region.
- For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in May and below average rainfall in both June and July 2022 from the middle to the lower part of the region. Based on the weather forecast, condition in May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the North and central parts of the LMB.