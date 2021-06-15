Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 1–7 June 2021

From 29 May to 4 June 2021, most parts of the LMB were at normal condition except some areas in the central part of the LMB where moderate and some severe droughts took place due to rainfall deficit.

The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in June the entire LMB is likely to receive from average to above-average rainfall; the central part of the LMB and the eastern part of Cambodia are forecasted to be the wettest areas. Moving into July, it is forecasted that Cambodia, the Central Highland of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest area in the region. In August, the entire LMB region is forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Lastly, the lower part of the LMB covering eastern Cambodia and Viet Nam is likely to receive below average rainfall in September.