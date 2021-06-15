Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 1–7 June 2021
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall took place from Nong Khai in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part of the Lower Mekong Basin at Chaktomuk in Cambodia and Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, varying from 3.70 mm to 114 mm.
No significant rainfall is projected in the Mekong region from 8 to 13 June 2021.
Water level and its forecast
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed a slight increase over the monitoring period from 1 to 7 June 2021, rising from 536.83 metres on June 1 to 536. 99 metres on June 7.
At Chiang Saen in Thailand, the closest station to the Jinghong hydrological station, the water level decreased by about 0.48 m during the same period.
The water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, and from the stretches of the river between Stung Treng and Kratie in Cambodia were lower than their long-term average condition.
Due to heavy rain in late October 2020, the water volume of the Lake at this reporting point is higher than that in 2020. However, the volume in 2021 is lower than its longterm average.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to increase.
Drought condition and its forecast
From 29 May to 4 June 2021, most parts of the LMB were at normal condition except some areas in the central part of the LMB where moderate and some severe droughts took place due to rainfall deficit.
The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in June the entire LMB is likely to receive from average to above-average rainfall; the central part of the LMB and the eastern part of Cambodia are forecasted to be the wettest areas. Moving into July, it is forecasted that Cambodia, the Central Highland of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest area in the region. In August, the entire LMB region is forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Lastly, the lower part of the LMB covering eastern Cambodia and Viet Nam is likely to receive below average rainfall in September.