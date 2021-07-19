Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 06-12 July 2021

The LMB did not face any significant threat during July 3-9. The region was mostly at normal conditions except some moderate drought taking place in the central part of the LMB covering some areas of Sakon Nakhon, Roi Et, Yasothon, Surin, Si Saket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Sekong.

The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in July the LMB is likely to receive from below-average to average rainfall for the entire region; Cambodia, the Central Highlands of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest areas. In August and September, eastern Cambodia and the Central Highland of Viet Nam are forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Fortunately, the models show that the LMB might receive much above average of rain during October.