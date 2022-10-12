Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 04 - 10 October 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below:

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 11 to 15 October 2022 because there will be a low pressure dominating the middle and lower parts of the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the upper, middle and lower parts of the LMB covering Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 0.70 millimetres (mm) to 124.50 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, it showed fluctuated water levels between 535.20 m and 535.43 m during 04-10 October 2022. The current level is staying about 0.65 m lower than its LTA value. The outflow at Jinghong station also fluctuated between 804.00 m3 /s and 941.00 m3 /s between 04 and 10 October 2022.

With the fluctuated outflow from Jinghong upstream and less rainfall at catchment inflow, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.33 m from 04 to 10 October 2022, staying about 1.51 m lower than its LTA level. WLs at Xieng Kok upstream of Chiang Saen decreased about 0.69 m

Water level at Chiang Khan in Thailand from 04 to 10 October 2022 decreased about 1.16 m and stayed about 0.34 m lower than its LTA value, while water level at Vientiane decreased about 1.60 m but still stayed about 0.54 m higher than its LTA level. Water levels at Nong Khai decreased 1.64 m and stayed about 0.05 m lower than its LTA, while at Paksane it decreased about 1.39 m, staying about 0.07 m lower than its LTA value. Water levels at these stations are still considered normal.

Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR decreased from 0.49 m to 0.75 m due to less contributions of rainfalls and inflows from upstream. The current WLs at Khong Chiam and Pakse stations are staying higher than their LTA level, considering normal. From the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie, water level decreased and stayed higher than their LTA value, which was also considered normal.

Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel on the Bassac and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia fluctuated and stayed close or higher than their LTA level, considered normal.

The current water levels for most of the stations are close to their LTA value. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc were at the ALARM levels due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.