Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 02 - 08 August 2022

Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below:
Rainfall and its forecast
-
Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the upper, middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 0.20 millimetres (mm) to 188.50 mm.
-
There will be above-average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 09 to 15 August 2022 because there will be a low pressure dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
-
According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, it showed a significantly decreased water level of about 1.78 m from 537.01 m to 535.23 m between 02 and 08 August 2022, staying about 0.93 m lower than its LTA (2015-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station decreased from 2,130.00 m3 /s to 821.00 m3 /s during August 2-8, 2022.
-
Regardless the increasing outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.58 m from 02 to 08 August 2022, staying about 2.68 m lower than its LTA level, which is considered critical.
-
However, water level at Chiang Khan in Thailand from 02 to 08 August 2022 increased about 0.39 m and stayed about 2.75 m lower than its LTA value, while water level at Vientiane increased about 0.60 m and stayed about 1.96 m lower than its LTA level, which considered critical. Water levels at Nong Khai increased 0.60 m and at Paksane increased about 0.89 m, staying about 2.97 m and 2.99 m lower than their LTA value respectively, considered critical.
-
Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR increased between 0.75 m and 1.20 m. The current WLs at these stations are staying about 1.00 m and 3.50 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical. From the stretches of the river at Stung Treng water level increased 0.64 m and stayed about 1.75 m lower than its LTA, while at Kratie water level increased 1.20 m, staying 1.88 m lower than its LTA level, which considered normal.
-
Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia increased between 0.20 m and 0.70 m, staying between 1.10 m and 3.00 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical.
-
The current water levels for most of the stations are lower than their LTA value. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc were above their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.
-
Over the next five days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go up but still staying lower than their long-term average value.
Drought condition and its forecast
-
During July 31-August 6, the LMB was facing moderate and severe droughts in Khammuane and Savannakhet of Lao PDR and Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom of Thailand. However, it was just a short-term drought which does not have serious effect yet on agriculture.
-
In August the LMB is forecasted to receive from average to above average of rainfall over most parts of the region. However, some areas including Phongsaly of Lao PDR and the Mekong Delta – Kien Giang, Can Tho, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and Ca Mau – are experiencing severe drought. In September, the LMB is forecasted to experience some meteorological and agricultural droughts mainly in the southern part. In October, droughts are forecasted to cover mainly the northern and southern parts of the region with moderate, severe and extreme levels.