Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 02 - 08 August 2022

Key Messages

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be above-average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 09 to 15 August 2022 because there will be a low pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the upper, middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 0.20 millimetres (mm) to 188.50 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, it showed a significantly decreased water level of about 1.78 m from 537.01 m to 535.23 m between 02 and 08 August 2022, staying about 0.93 m lower than its LTA (2015-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station decreased from 2,130.00 m3 /s to 821.00 m3 /s during August 2-8, 2022.

Regardless the increasing outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.58 m from 02 to 08 August 2022, staying about 2.68 m lower than its LTA level, which is considered critical.

However, water level at Chiang Khan in Thailand from 02 to 08 August 2022 increased about 0.39 m and stayed about 2.75 m lower than its LTA value, while water level at Vientiane increased about 0.60 m and stayed about 1.96 m lower than its LTA level, which considered critical. Water levels at Nong Khai increased 0.60 m and at Paksane increased about 0.89 m, staying about 2.97 m and 2.99 m lower than their LTA value respectively, considered critical.

Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR increased between 0.75 m and 1.20 m. The current WLs at these stations are staying about 1.00 m and 3.50 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical. From the stretches of the river at Stung Treng water level increased 0.64 m and stayed about 1.75 m lower than its LTA, while at Kratie water level increased 1.20 m, staying 1.88 m lower than its LTA level, which considered normal.

Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia increased between 0.20 m and 0.70 m, staying between 1.10 m and 3.00 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical.

The current water levels for most of the stations are lower than their LTA value. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc were above their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.