Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin, prepared at: 20/06/2016, covering the week from the 13th to the 20th June 2016
from Mekong River Commission
Report
Published on 04 Dec 2019 — View Original
Weather Patterns, General Behaviour of the Mekong River and Flood Situation
General weather patterns
During the week of 13th June to 20th June 2016, three weather bulletins were issued by the Department of Meteorology (DOM) of Cambodia. The weather charts of the 13th June and 19th June are presented in the figures 1&2 below: