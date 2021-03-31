Cambodia + 4 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 23/03/2021, covering the week from 16 March 2021 to 22 March 2021
Introduction
This Weekly Dry Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) for the period from 16-22 March 2021. The trend and outlook for water levels are also presented.
This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam – and on satellite data. All water level indicated in this report refers to an above zero gauge of each station.
The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:
- General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB
- Water levels in the LMB, including in the Tonle Sap Lake
- Flash flood and drought situation in the LMB
- Weather, water level and flash flood forecast, and
- Possible implications.
Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php.
Drought monitoring and forecasting information is available at: http://droughtforecast.mrcmekong.org
Flash flood information is accessible at: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/ffg.php