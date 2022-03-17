Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 8-14 March 2022
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
- During 8-14 March 2022, rainfall was detected in the upper part of the Mekong River Basin (MRB) from Chiang Saen to Mukdahan, varied from 2.40 mm to 29.10 mm.
- There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 15 to 21 March 2022 in the upper and the lower parts.
Water level and its forecast
- According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong station, the WL still rapidly increased with 0.39 m from 537.23 m to 537.62 m during the weekly monitoring period from 8 to 14 Mar 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am), and stayed about 1.26 m higher than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The sudden increased WL has been observed since 28 Feb till 14 Mar 2022, which increased by about 2.10 m from 535.52 m to 537.62 m. The outflow at Jinghong station increased from 2,246.26 m3/s to 2,536.81 m3/s from 8 to 14 March 2022.
- Along with the sudden increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also increased about 0.36 m and stayed 1.92 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered as abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.51 m compared with last week and stayed 0.17 m higher than its historical maximum value. WL at the monitoring stations at Vientiane of Lao PDR significantly increased up to 1.13 m and rose 0.55 m higher than its historical maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand were up about 1.25 m, while at Paksane in Lao PDR was also up about 0.82 m, rising higher than their LTA level and considered normal. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR increased about 0.25 m, which rose higher than their LTA level. The current WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR is also higher than its LTA level, which considered normal. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie increased 0.03 m and stayed about 0.57 m and 1.03 m higher than their LTA value. From Kompong Cham to Neak Luong on the Mekong River, Koh Khel on the Bassac River increased 0.05 m, but at Chaktomuk and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River decreased about 0.03 m. WLs at these stations are currently staying close to their LTA. For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
- The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 14 Mar 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and still considered critical.
- Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
- Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Kompong Cham to Chaktomuk and Koh Khel in Cambodia (due to back-water affect during the dry season. Water levels at most of stations currently remain higher than their long-term average value, while the others remain lower.
Drought condition and its forecast
- Drought conditions of the LMB from March 6 to 12 were normal in most parts of the LMB except some moderate and severe soil moistures in the middle and south-eastern parts due to absence of rain but it is quite normal during dry season. The region showed no significant threat.
- For the upcoming two-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in March while receive relatively high amount of rain in April 2022. Based on the rainfall forecasts, April is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.