Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 8-14 February 2022

Amid the slightly increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.20 m from 8 to 14 Feb 2022 and remained 0.07 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. However, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.01 m compared with last week and stayed 0.47 m higher than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR increased about 0.15 m, which remained higher than their LTA value. The current WL at VTE station remained higher than their historical maximum level, which considered critical. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR increased about 0.04 m, dropping down close to their historical minimum level, considered critical. Also, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Lao PDR’s Pakse increased about 0.05 m and stayed lower than their LTA level. The current WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR dropped close to its historical minimum level, which was still considered critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia decreased and those from Chaktomuk to Koh Khel and Prek Kdam also decreased due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (The Tonle Sap Lake area).