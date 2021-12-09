Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 30 November-06 December 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be no rainfalls for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 7 to 13 Dec 2021 since there is no low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

During November 30-December 6, rainfall focused in the areas from Stung Treng in Cambodia to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the 3S area in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 1.90 millimetres (mm) to 35.10 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a slight decrease of about 0.01 m from 535.24 m on 30 Nov to 535.23 on 6 Dec 2021, and it was about 0.72 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow was down from 813.93 m3/s on 30 Nov to 807.74 m³/s on 06 Dec 2021.

Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.12 m from 30 Nov to 06 Dec 2021. Moreover, water levels from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR decreased about 0.55 m from Nov 30 to Dec 06 due to less rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR were also slightly decreasing about 0.10 m. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, furthermore, were decreasing, due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period from 30 November to 6 December 2021, and still considered critical.