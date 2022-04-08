Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 29 March- 04 April 2022
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall was observed from the upper to the lower part of the Mekong Basin, from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Veit Nam, varying from 0.20 mm to 167.90 mm. The highest rainfall focused in the Chau Doc area of Viet Nam.
There will be no rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 05 to 11 April 2022 in the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
-. According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong decreased about 0.33 m from 29 Mar to 04 Apr 2022 and stayed lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value.
Last week, from 29 Mar to 04 Apr 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.44 m but still about 0.81 m higher than its longterm average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.26 m compared with last week and about 0.23 m lower than its historical maximum value. WL at the monitoring station at Vientiane remained about 0.02 m lower than its historical maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.21 m higher than their LTA value, which considered normal at this stage. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR remained close to their Maximum level, except at Savannakhet in Lao PDR where WL was staying higher than its LTA level. This rising water level at these stations were considered abnormal. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their maximum value. Water levels from Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were also increasing and staying higher than their historical maximum value.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 04 April 2022 was close to its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go down from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Chaktomuk and Prek Kdam in Cambodia.
The current WLs that are higher than or about their maximum value are at Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom, Khong Chaim, Pakse, Stung Trend, Kratie Kompomg Cham and Koh Khel.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 27 March to 02 Apirl 2022 were normal and wet over all parts of the LMB. All moderate and severe soil moistures in the past weeks have disappeared due to accumulated rainfall starting from the second week of March. The region showed no significant threat.
For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in April and May, while it receives below average rain in June 2022 from the middle to the lower parts. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.