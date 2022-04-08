Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 29 March- 04 April 2022

Last week, from 29 Mar to 04 Apr 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.44 m but still about 0.81 m higher than its longterm average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.26 m compared with last week and about 0.23 m lower than its historical maximum value. WL at the monitoring station at Vientiane remained about 0.02 m lower than its historical maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.21 m higher than their LTA value, which considered normal at this stage. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR remained close to their Maximum level, except at Savannakhet in Lao PDR where WL was staying higher than its LTA level. This rising water level at these stations were considered abnormal. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their maximum value. Water levels from Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were also increasing and staying higher than their historical maximum value.