Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 28 December 2021-03 January 2022

The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a slight increase of about 0.03 m from 535.23 m on 28 Dec 2021 to 535.26 on 3 Jan 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am), and stayed about 0.33 m below its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow was down from 825 m3/s on 28 Dec 2021 to 807 m³/s on 3 Jan 2022.

Amid the slightly increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand dropped about 0.09 m from 28 Dec 2021 to 3 Jan 2022 and stayed 0.35 m below its long-term average (LTA), considered critical. Moreover, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.19 m compared with last week and stayed close to its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane in Thailand and Lao PDR decreased about 0.05 m and stayed below their LTA value. The current WL from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are lower than their historical minimum level, which considered very critical. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR dropped down to its historical minimum level, which considered very critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).