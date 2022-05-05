Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 26 April - 02 May 2022

From 26 April to 02 May 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still increased about 0.05 m and was 1.88 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.26 m but still kept 0.10 m higher than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations at Chiang Khan and Vientiane significantly increased about 0.94 m and 1.34 m, which was about 0.84 m higher than its maximum value at Vientiane, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 2.00 m and 1.72 m higher than their LTA level, which considered abnormal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom and Thakhek were staying close to their maximum value, while from Mukdahan to Pakse were remaining higher than their LTA value. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie were staying close to their maximum value, while at Kompong Cham it was higher than its LTA value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing and staying higher than their LTA value.