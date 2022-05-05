Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 26 April - 02 May 2022
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau in Viet Nam, varied from 2.50 mm to 79.50 mm over the Mekong region.
There will be rainfall for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 03 to 09 May 2022.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong decreased about 0.58 m from 537.78 m to 537.20 m during the weekly monitoring period from 26 Apr to 02 May 2022.
From 26 April to 02 May 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still increased about 0.05 m and was 1.88 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.26 m but still kept 0.10 m higher than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations at Chiang Khan and Vientiane significantly increased about 0.94 m and 1.34 m, which was about 0.84 m higher than its maximum value at Vientiane, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 2.00 m and 1.72 m higher than their LTA level, which considered abnormal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom and Thakhek were staying close to their maximum value, while from Mukdahan to Pakse were remaining higher than their LTA value. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie were staying close to their maximum value, while at Kompong Cham it was higher than its LTA value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing and staying higher than their LTA value.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 02 May 2022 was close to its LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Chiang Khan to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia.
The current WLs which are higher than their maximum values are at Luang Prabang,
Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom, Thakhek and Kratie while the rest of the key stations are higher than their LTA value.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 24 to 30 April 2022 were normal in all areas from north to the south. There was no drought threat over the region.
For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in April and May, while it receives below average rain in June 2022 from the middle to the lower parts. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.