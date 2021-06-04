Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 25–31 May 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

No significant rainfall is projected in the Mekong region from 1 to 6 June 2021.

Rainfall took place from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part of the Lower Mekong Basin at Chaktomuk in Cambodia and Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, varying from 3.50 mm to 180.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station decreased and experienced rapid fluctuations over the monitoring period, dropping from 2,693 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on May 25 to 2,098 m³/s on May 31. The station’s daily average water level dropped by 0.81 m, while an hourly recorded level showed a 1.44 metre drop.

At Chiang Saen in Thailand, the closest station to the Jinghong hydrological station, the water level decreased by just about 0.48 m during the same period.

Water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, and from the stretches of the river between Stung Treng and Kratie in Cambodia were higher than their long-term average.

The starting date of the outflow from the Tonle Sap Lake into the mainstream of the Mekong River took place on November 15, slightly late compared to the normal event. Due to heavy rainfall in late October 2020, the water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake at this reporting point is higher than that in 2020. However, this volume is lower than its long-term average.