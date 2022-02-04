Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 25-31 January 2022
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
- During 25-31 January 2022, no rainfall was detected in the Mekong River Basin (MRB).
- There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 1 to 7 February 2022 due to low-pressure line dominating the upper part of LMB.
Water level and its forecast
- The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong shows a slight increase of about 0.02 m from 535.23 m on 25 Jan to 535.25 on 31 Jan 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.55 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station was up from 803.00 m3/s on 25 Jan to 819.00 m³/s on 31 Jan 2022.
- Along with the sudden decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.15 m from 25 to 31 Jan 2022 and remained 0.04 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.34 m and still stayed close to its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR significantly decreased dropping around 1.69 m and 0.62 m respectively, while at Chiang Khan it remained 0.13 m higher than its LTA value and at Vientiane WL remained 0.77 m higher than its LTA value. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR decreased about 0.56 m and 0.01 m, which remained 0.39 m and 0.23 m lower than their LTA level, considered critical. However, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Mukdahan increased about 0.50 m and stayed higher than their LTA level. WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR increased and stayed close to its LTA level, which still considered critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie in Cambodia slightly increased, but it decreased at Kompong Cham due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
- The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 31 Jan 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the same period from 25 to 31 January 2022, and still considered critical.
- Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating in between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
- Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go down from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Kratie in Cambodia. Water levels at most stations are remaining higher than their long-term average value.
Drought condition and its forecast
- Drought conditions of the LMB from 23 to 29 January 2022 were at moderate and severe droughts in the north-eastern and southern parts due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. However, this situation is considered normal during dry season from December to March every year throughout the region.
- For the upcoming three-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in January. In February the region is forecasted to get some rain in the lower part of the LMB covering mainly Viet Nam. While, in March it is forecasted that the entire LMB will be much wetter than its long-term mean of March mainly over the central and lower parts of the region.