Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 24 - 30 May 2022

Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Tan Chau in Viet Nam, varied from 1.00 mm to 143.40 mm over the Mekong region.
There will be rainfall for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 31 May to 06 June 2022.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong, it showed a slight decrease of about 0.06 m from 536.71 m to 536.65 m during the weekly monitoring period from 24 to 30 May 2022 and staying about 0.31 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value.
Water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand significantly decreased about 1.58 m from 24 to 30 May 2022, staying about 0.64 m higher than its LTA level, which is considered normal. Water level of this station will increase about 0.15 m in the next 7 days.
Moreover, water level from Chiang Khan in Thailand from 24 to 30 May 2022 increased by about 0.13 m (about 2.97 m higher than its LTA value), while WLs at Vientiane significantly increased about 1.32 m and stayed about 1.04 m higher than its maximum level, which still considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai and Paksane also increased approximately 1.38 m and 0.74 m respectively. WL at Nong Khai stayed about 0.18 m higher than its maximum level while at Paksane it was about 2.68 m higher than its LTA value. Water levels at these stations will go down about 1.10 m in the next 7 days. From Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, WLs increased between 0.55 m and 0.95 m during the monitoring week. The current WLs from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse were staying close to their maximum level, considering abnormal. Water levels at these stations will drop about 0.55 m due to low inflow from upstream in the next 7 days.
The current water levels at Luang Prabang, Chiang Khan, Vientiane, Nong Khai, from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham are higher or close to their Maximum Level, while WL at the other stations along the Mekong River are staying higher than their LTA level except the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc which are under their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 22 to 28 May 2022 were normal in all areas from the north to the south. There was no drought threat over the region.
For the upcoming three months’ forecast, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in May and below average rainfall in both June and July 2022 from the middle to the lower part of the region. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.