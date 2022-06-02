Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 24 - 30 May 2022

Moreover, water level from Chiang Khan in Thailand from 24 to 30 May 2022 increased by about 0.13 m (about 2.97 m higher than its LTA value), while WLs at Vientiane significantly increased about 1.32 m and stayed about 1.04 m higher than its maximum level, which still considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai and Paksane also increased approximately 1.38 m and 0.74 m respectively. WL at Nong Khai stayed about 0.18 m higher than its maximum level while at Paksane it was about 2.68 m higher than its LTA value. Water levels at these stations will go down about 1.10 m in the next 7 days. From Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, WLs increased between 0.55 m and 0.95 m during the monitoring week. The current WLs from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse were staying close to their maximum level, considering abnormal. Water levels at these stations will drop about 0.55 m due to low inflow from upstream in the next 7 days.