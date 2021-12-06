Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 23–29 November 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be low-average rainfalls for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 30 Nov to 12 Dec 2021 because there is still a low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

During November 23-29, rainfall focused in the areas from Stung Treng in Cambodia to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the 3S area in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 18.20 millimetres (mm) to 54.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a slight increase of about 0.04 m from 535.21 m on 23 Nov to 535.25 on 29 Nov 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am), and stayed about 0.49 m lower than its two-average (2020-2021) value. The outflow was up from 796.00 m3/s on 23 Nov to 819.00 m³/s on 22 Nov 2021.

Along with the increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also increased about 0.06 m from 23 to 29 Nov 2021. However, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR, water levels decreased about 0.55 m from Nov 23 to 29 due to less rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR were also decreasing about 0.25 m. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing, due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period from 23 to 29 November 2021, and still considered critical.