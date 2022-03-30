Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 22-28 March 2022

Last week, from 22 to 28 Mar 2022, WL along the lower Mekong River in Thailand’s Chiang Saen dropped 0.26 m but still stayed 1.36 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered as abnormal. WL at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang (LPB) decreased 0.74 m compared with last week and stayed 0.11 m higher than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane (VTE) in Thailand and Lao PDR significantly decreased about 0.88 m and 0.73 m, respectively. The current WL at VTE station is staying about 0.46 m higher than its maximum level, which considered abnormal. WL at Nong Khai decreased about 0.47 m and stayed about 1.43 m higher than its LTA level while at Paksane it decreased about 0.10 m and stayed about 1.72 m higher than its LTA value. However, WLs from Nakhon Phanom (NKPN) to Pakse in Lao PDR increased between 0.30 m and 0.60 m, which caused WLs at these stations rise higher than their Maximum level, which considered abnormal. WL at Savannakhet is still higher than its LTA level. WLs in Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie increased about 0.35 m and stayed about 0.19 m and 0.01 m higher than their Maximum value, which considered abnormal. From Kompong Cham to Neak Luong on the Mekong River and Koh Khel on the Bassac River increased 0.10 m, and at Chaktomuk and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River increased about 0.10 m. WLs at these stations are slightly higher than their LTA. For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.