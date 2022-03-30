Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 22-28 March 2022
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall was observed from the upper to the lower parts of the Mekong Basin, from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Veit Nam, varying from 6.30 mm to 90.50 mm.
There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 29 March to 04 April 2022 especially in the upper and the lower parts.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong station, the WL still increased about 0.25 m from 536.68 m to 536.93 m during the weekly monitoring period from 22 to 28 Mar 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.22 m higher than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station increased from 1,838.51 m3/s to 2,022.76 m3/s from 22 to 28 March 2022.
Last week, from 22 to 28 Mar 2022, WL along the lower Mekong River in Thailand’s Chiang Saen dropped 0.26 m but still stayed 1.36 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered as abnormal. WL at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang (LPB) decreased 0.74 m compared with last week and stayed 0.11 m higher than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane (VTE) in Thailand and Lao PDR significantly decreased about 0.88 m and 0.73 m, respectively. The current WL at VTE station is staying about 0.46 m higher than its maximum level, which considered abnormal. WL at Nong Khai decreased about 0.47 m and stayed about 1.43 m higher than its LTA level while at Paksane it decreased about 0.10 m and stayed about 1.72 m higher than its LTA value. However, WLs from Nakhon Phanom (NKPN) to Pakse in Lao PDR increased between 0.30 m and 0.60 m, which caused WLs at these stations rise higher than their Maximum level, which considered abnormal. WL at Savannakhet is still higher than its LTA level. WLs in Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie increased about 0.35 m and stayed about 0.19 m and 0.01 m higher than their Maximum value, which considered abnormal. From Kompong Cham to Neak Luong on the Mekong River and Koh Khel on the Bassac River increased 0.10 m, and at Chaktomuk and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River increased about 0.10 m. WLs at these stations are slightly higher than their LTA. For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 21 Mar 2022 was close to its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered as normal.
Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Stung Treng to Chaktomuk and Prek Kdam in Cambodia. The current WLs at Jinghong, Luang Prabang, Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom, Thakhek, Mukdahan, Khong Chaim, Pakse, Stung Trend and Kratie are higher than their maximum value.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 20 to 26 March 2022 were normal and wet over all parts of the LMB. All moderate and severe soil moistures in the past weeks have disappeared due to accumulated rainfall starting from the second week of March. The region showed no significant threat.
For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in April and May, while it receives below average rain in June 2022 from the middle to the lower parts. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.