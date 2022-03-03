Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 22-28 February 2022

Along with the sudden decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.02 m from 22 to 28 Feb 2022 and stayed about 0.55 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.02 m compared with last week and stayed 0.35 m lower than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR increased 0.50 m and remained higher than their LTA value over 1.00 m. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand rised 0.38 m, while at Paksane in Lao PDR WL increased about 0.36 m, rising to their LTA level and considered normal. Also, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Lao PDR’s Pakse increased about 0.25 m and stayed higher than their LTA level, except at Savannakhet where WL remained lower than its LTA value. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia slightly increased and those from Chaktomuk to Koh Khel and Prek Kdam also increased due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (The Tonle Sap Lake area).