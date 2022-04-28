Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 19-25 April 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 26 April to 02 May 2022.

This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Neak Luong in Cambodia, varied from 0.60 mm to 57.00 mm over the Mekong region.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong increased about 1.39 m from 19 to 25 April 2022 and stayed 0.38 m higher than its two-year average (2020-2021) value.

From 19 to 25 April 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand significantly increased about 1.88 m and was still about 1.93 m higher than its longterm average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.83 m but still kept 0.05 m higher than its historical maximum value.

Water level at the monitoring stations at Chaing Khan and Vientiane remained about 2.11 m and 1.47 m higher than their LTA value, considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 0.38 m and 0. 61 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR were remaining higher than their LTA level. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their LTA value.

Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing and staying higher than their LTA value.

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 25 April 2022 was close to its LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.

For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.

Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Chaing Khan to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia.