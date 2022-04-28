Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 19-25 April 2022
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Neak Luong in Cambodia, varied from 0.60 mm to 57.00 mm over the Mekong region.
There will be rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 26 April to 02 May 2022.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong increased about 1.39 m from 19 to 25 April 2022 and stayed 0.38 m higher than its two-year average (2020-2021) value.
From 19 to 25 April 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand significantly increased about 1.88 m and was still about 1.93 m higher than its longterm average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.83 m but still kept 0.05 m higher than its historical maximum value.
Water level at the monitoring stations at Chaing Khan and Vientiane remained about 2.11 m and 1.47 m higher than their LTA value, considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 0.38 m and 0. 61 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR were remaining higher than their LTA level. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their LTA value.
Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing and staying higher than their LTA value.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 25 April 2022 was close to its LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Chaing Khan to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia.
The current water levels that are higher than or about their maximum value are found at Luang Prabang, while the rest are higher than their LTA level.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 17 to 23 April 2022 were moderately dry in some areas of the middle part covering mainly Thailand and normal in other places. The moderate drought was caused by below-average rainfall during the week. All moderate and severe soil moistures in the past weeks have disappeared due toaccumulated rainfall starting from the second week of March. The region showed no significant threat.
For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in April and May, while it receives below average rain in June 2022 from the middle to the lower parts. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.