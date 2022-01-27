Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 18-24 January 2022
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
- During 18-24 January 2022, rainfall was observed from Chiang Sean to Mukdahan in the upper and middle parts, varied from 2.60 millimetres (mm) to 63.30 mm.
- There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 25 to 31 January 2022 due to low-pressure line dominating the upper part of LMB.
Water level and its forecast
- The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong shows a decrease of about 0.70 m from 535.93 m on 18 Jan to 535.23 on 24 Jan 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.34 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station was down from 1,284.04 m3/s on 18 Jan to 807.74 m³/s on 24 Jan 2022.
- Along with the sudden decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.18 m from 18 to 24 Jan 2022 but remained 0.35 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. However, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang was stable compared with last week and stayed close to its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR significantly increased 1.48 m and 0.68 m respectively, while at Chiang Khan it surged to 1.11 m higher than its LTA value and at Vientiane WL was about 0.02 m higher than its historical maximum value. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR increased about 0.76 m and 0.39 m, which remained 0.22m and 0.55 m lower than their LTA level, which considered very critical. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR increased about 0.10 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR dropped and stayed close to its historical minimum level, which considered very critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie in Cambodia were slightly increased, but it decreased at Kompong Cham due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
- The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 17 Jan 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the same period from 4 to 10 January 2022, and still considered critical.
- Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remain fluctuating in between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
- Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Kratie in Cambodia. Water levels at most stations are remaining lower than their long-term average value.
Drought condition and its forecast
- Drought conditions of the LMB from 16 to 22 January 2022 were at moderate and severe droughts in the north-eastern and southern parts due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. However, this situation is considered normal during dry season from December to March every year throughout the region.
- For the upcoming three-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in January. In February the region is forecasted to get some rain in the lower part of the LMB covering mainly Viet Nam. While, in March it is forecasted that the entire LMB will be much wetter than its long-term mean of March mainly over the central and lower parts of the region.