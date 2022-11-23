Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15 - 21 November 2022

Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
During November 15-21, rainfall was observed over the Mekong region, varied in between 1.30 mm to 104.40 mm.
There will be moderate rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 23 to 29 November 2022 due to low-pressure line dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed an increase of about 0.10 m from 535.80 m on 5 Nov to 535.90 on 21 Nov 2022. The outflow was up from 1,180.00 m3/s on 15 Nov to 1,250.00 m³/s on 21 Nov 2022.
Along with the increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also increased about 0.23 m during the report period and stayed 0.54 m below its LTA and was close to its minimum value, considered low water level. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR decreased about 0.18 m and 0.61 m, staying about 1.04 m and 0.79 m below their LTA value respectively. The current WL from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are about 1.62 m and 1.63 m lower than their LTA level, which considered low water levels. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Mukdahan increased from 0.03 m to 0.09 m, while from Savannakhet to Pakse in Lao PDR decreased from 0.07 m to 0.40 m and continued staying below their LTA level. The current WL at Savannakhet is slightly higher than its minimum level, which considered critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 21 Nov 2022 was about 0.11% higher than its LTA during the same period from 15 to 21 November 2022, and still considered normal.
The current water levels for most of the stations are below their LTA value. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc fluctuated lower than their LTA value, during this monitoring period.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go down and remain lower than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
During October November 13 to 19 the LMB was facing some moderate and severe droughts mainly in the northern and southern parts of the LMB covering Phongsaly, Xiengkhuang, Xaysomboun, Vientiane, Borikhamxay, Khammuane, Savannakhet, Saravane, Champasack, Attapeu, Si Saket, Ubon Ratchathani, Ordar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Preah Vihea, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratie, Pursat, Battambang, and Kampong Thom due to severely dry soil moisture which is normal during dry season; thus, this is not considered as drought threat for the LMB.
For the coming three months, November is generally wet with the wettest areas in the eastern part. While December is receiving below-average rainfall in the northern and southern parts covering Chiang Rai, Payao, Bokeo, Phongsaly, Luangnamtha, Vientiane, Otdar Meanchey, Siem Reap, and Preah Vihea with moderate and severe droughts. The forecast predicts that the eastern area is also extremely wet in December. Similar to November, January 2023 is forecasted to be wet in the eastern part and normal in other places.