Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15 - 21 November 2022

Along with the increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also increased about 0.23 m during the report period and stayed 0.54 m below its LTA and was close to its minimum value, considered low water level. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR decreased about 0.18 m and 0.61 m, staying about 1.04 m and 0.79 m below their LTA value respectively. The current WL from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are about 1.62 m and 1.63 m lower than their LTA level, which considered low water levels. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Mukdahan increased from 0.03 m to 0.09 m, while from Savannakhet to Pakse in Lao PDR decreased from 0.07 m to 0.40 m and continued staying below their LTA level. The current WL at Savannakhet is slightly higher than its minimum level, which considered critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).