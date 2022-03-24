Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15-21 March 2022

Along with the sudden decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.26 m and stayed 1.81 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang, however, increased about 0.22 m compared with last week and stayed 0.62 m higher than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations at Chiang Khan, Vientiane and Nong Khai are currently higher than their historical maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Paksane in Lao PDR was also up about 1.67 m higher than its LTA level and considered normal. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR increased about 0.45 m, which rose higher than their LTA level. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie increased 0.40 m and stayed about 0.84 m and 1.57 m higher than their LTA value. From Kompong Cham to Neak Luong on the Mekong River, Koh Khel on the Bassac River WLs increased 0.25 m, and at Chaktomuk and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River it increased about 0.10 m. WLs at these stations are currently staying close to their LTA. For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.