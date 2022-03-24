Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15-21 March 2022
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall was observed from the upper to the lower parts of the Mekong Basin, from Luang Prabang in Lao PDR to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Veit Nam, varying from 1.00 mm to 109.20 mm.
There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 22 to 28 March 2022 especially in the upper and the lower parts.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong station, the WL still significantly decreased about 1.54 m from 537.73 m to 536.19 m during the weekly monitoring period from 15 to 21 Mar 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.22 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station decreased from 2,618.76 m3/s to 1,471.52 m3/s from 15 to 21 March 2022.
Along with the sudden decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.26 m and stayed 1.81 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang, however, increased about 0.22 m compared with last week and stayed 0.62 m higher than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations at Chiang Khan, Vientiane and Nong Khai are currently higher than their historical maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Paksane in Lao PDR was also up about 1.67 m higher than its LTA level and considered normal. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR increased about 0.45 m, which rose higher than their LTA level. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie increased 0.40 m and stayed about 0.84 m and 1.57 m higher than their LTA value. From Kompong Cham to Neak Luong on the Mekong River, Koh Khel on the Bassac River WLs increased 0.25 m, and at Chaktomuk and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River it increased about 0.10 m. WLs at these stations are currently staying close to their LTA. For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their Maximum and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 21 Mar 2022 was close to its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered as normal.
Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Kompong Cham to Chaktomuk and Koh Khel in Cambodia (due to backwater affect during the dry season. Water levels at most of stations currently higher than their long-term average value, except some stations in the lower part remain lower.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 13 to 19 March 2022 were normal in most parts of the LMB, except some moderate soil moistures in the middle and southeastern parts due to absence of rain but it is quite normal during dry season. The region showed no significant threat.
For the upcoming three months’ forecasts, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in April and May, while it receives below average rain in June 2022 from the middle to the lower parts. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.