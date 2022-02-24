Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 15-21 February 2022
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
During 15-21 February 2022, rainfall was detected in the Mekong River Basin (MRB), varied from 6.20 mm to 163.20 mm.
There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 22 to 28 February 2022 due to low-pressure line dominating some parts in the LMB.
Water level and its forecast
The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a significant increase from 535.25 m to 535.97 m during the weekly monitoring period from 15 to 21 Feb 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.08 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The Eyes on Earth (Mekong Dam Monitor) Natural Flow Model indicates that there will be a cause of increased WL about 0.75 m by the end of the day on February 22 at Chiang Saen station. The outflow at Jinghong station increased from 820.21 m3 /s to 1,312.63 m3 /s on from 15 to 21 February 2022.
Along with the increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand increased about 0.19 m from 15 to 21 Feb 2022 and remained 0.26 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Moreover, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.40 m compared with last week and stayed 0.61 m lower than its historical maximum value. However, water levels at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR decreased about 0.10 m, but still remained higher than their LTA value. Water levels(WL) from Nong Khai in Thailand decreased about 0.26 m, dropping down to the levels between its LTA and historical minimum ones, considered critical. Also, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Lao PDR’s Pakse increased about 0.10 m and stayed lower than their LTA level. The current WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR is in between its LTA and historical minimum levels, which was still considered critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia decreased and those from Chaktomuk to Koh Khel and Prek Kdam increased due to some contributed rainfall from the upstream part (The Tonle Sap Lake area).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 21 Feb 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and still considered critical.
Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Kompong Cham to Chaktomuk and Prek Kdam in Cambodia. Water levels at some stations currently remain higher than their long-term average value, while the others remain lower.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 13 to 19 February 2022 were normal all over the LMB except some moderate drought in the middle and southern parts due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. The region showed no significant threat except some moderate and severe dry soil moistures which are normal during dry season.
For the upcoming three-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in February and March while receive relatively high amount of rain in April 2022. Based on the rainfall forecasts, April is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.