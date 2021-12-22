Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 14-20 December 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be some rainfalls for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 21 to 27 Dec 2021 since there is a low-pressure line dominating the Mekong region.

During December 14-20, low rainfall observed over the lower part of the Mekong region at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, varied from 2.20 millimetres (mm) to 13.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a decrease of about 0.19 m from 535.45 m on 14 Dec to 535.26 m on 20 Dec 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am), and it was about 1.27 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow was down from 952.15 m3/s on 14 Dec to 826.59 m³/s on 20 Dec 2021.

Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.54 m from 14 to 20 Dec 2021. However, water levels from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR slightly increased about 0.25 m from 14 to 20 Dec 2021 due to less rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR were decreasing about 0.10 m. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period from 14 to 20 December 2021, and still considered critical.