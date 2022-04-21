Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 12-18 April 2022

From 12 to 18 April 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.68 m but was still about 0.10 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.11 m and about 0.11 m lower than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations at Chaing Khan and Vientiane remained about 2.04 m and 1.86 m higher than their LTA value, considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 0.80 m higher than their LTA value, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR were remaining higher than their LTA level. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their LTA value. Water levels from Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were decreasing but still staying higher than their LTA value.