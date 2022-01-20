Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 11-17 January 2022

Drought condition of the LMB from 09 to 15 January 2022 was normal all over the LMB except some moderate drought in north-eastern part due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. The region showed no significant threat except some moderate and severe dry soil moistures which is a normal situation during dry season.

For the upcoming three-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in January. In February the region is forecasted to get some rain in the lower part of the LMB covering mainly Viet Nam. While, in March it is forecasted that the entire LMB will be much wetter than its long-term mean of March mainly over the central and lower parts of the region.