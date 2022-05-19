Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 10 - 16 May 2022

From 10 to 16 May 2022, water levels of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still increased about 0.64 m and was 1.66 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.91 m and was about 0.79 m higher than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations of Chiang Khan and Vientiane significantly increased about 1.27 m and 0.53 m and stayed about 0.18 m and 0.24 m respectively higher than its maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.25 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse were staying close to their maximum value. The water levels at these stations were considered abnormal, except that at Savannakhet which was higher than its LTA value. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying close to their maximum value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing about 0.20 m and staying higher than their LTA value.