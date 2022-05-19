Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 10 - 16 May 2022

Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
-
This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau in Viet Nam, varied from 1.20 mm to 286.00 mm over the Mekong region.
-
There will be rainfall for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 17 to 23 May 2022.
Water level and its forecast
-
According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong increased about 0.42 m from 537.47 m to 537.05 m during the weekly monitoring period from 10 to 16 May 2022.
-
From 10 to 16 May 2022, water levels of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still increased about 0.64 m and was 1.66 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.91 m and was about 0.79 m higher than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations of Chiang Khan and Vientiane significantly increased about 1.27 m and 0.53 m and stayed about 0.18 m and 0.24 m respectively higher than its maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.25 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse were staying close to their maximum value. The water levels at these stations were considered abnormal, except that at Savannakhet which was higher than its LTA value. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying close to their maximum value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing about 0.20 m and staying higher than their LTA value.
-
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 16 May 2022 was slightly higher than its LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
-
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered critical.
-
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Chiang Saen to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia.
-
The current WLs which are higher than their maximum value are at Luang Prabang,
Chiang Khan, Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom-Pakse and Stung Treng-Kompong Cham while the rest of the key stations have WL higher than their LTA value.
Drought condition and its forecast
-
Drought conditions of the LMB from 08 to 14 May 2022 were normal in all areas from the north to the south. There was no drought threat over the region, except some little moderate meteorological drought in the northern part of the region.
-
For the upcoming three months’ forecast, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in May and below average rainfall in both June and July 2022 from the middle to the lower part of the region. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.