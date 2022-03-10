Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 1-7 March 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 8 to 14 March 2022 in the lower part.

During 1-7 March 2022, rainfall was detected in the lower part of the Mekong River Basin (MRB) at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, varied from 9.60 mm to 26.20 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong, water level rapidly increased about 0.90 m from 536.18 m to 537.08 m during 1-7 Mar 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.82 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The sudden increased WL was observed on 28 Feb and 6 Mar 2022, which rapidly increased about 1. 54 m from 535.52 m to 537.06 m. The outflow at Jinghong station increased from 1,463.00 m3/s to 2,200.00 m3/s from 1 to 7 March 2022.

Along with the sudden increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also significantly increased about 1.05 m from 1 to 7 Mar 2022 and stayed about 1.41 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.12 m compared with last week and stayed 0.22 m lower than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR decreased 0.30 m and remained 1.00m higher than their LTA value. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand were down about 0.20 m, while at Paksane in Lao PDR WL was up about 0.13 m, rising to their LTA level and considered normal. Also, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Lao PDR’s Pakse increased about 0.20 m and stayed higher than their LTA level, except at Savannakhet where WL remained lower than its LTA value. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia slightly increased and those from Chaktomuk to Koh Khel and Prek Kdam decreased due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (The Tonle Sap Lake area).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 7 Mar 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and still considered critical.

Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.