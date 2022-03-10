Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 1-7 March 2022
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
During 1-7 March 2022, rainfall was detected in the lower part of the Mekong River Basin (MRB) at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, varied from 9.60 mm to 26.20 mm.
There will be some rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 8 to 14 March 2022 in the lower part.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed water level (WL) at Jinghong, water level rapidly increased about 0.90 m from 536.18 m to 537.08 m during 1-7 Mar 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.82 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The sudden increased WL was observed on 28 Feb and 6 Mar 2022, which rapidly increased about 1. 54 m from 535.52 m to 537.06 m. The outflow at Jinghong station increased from 1,463.00 m3/s to 2,200.00 m3/s from 1 to 7 March 2022.
Along with the sudden increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also significantly increased about 1.05 m from 1 to 7 Mar 2022 and stayed about 1.41 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.12 m compared with last week and stayed 0.22 m lower than its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane of Lao PDR decreased 0.30 m and remained 1.00m higher than their LTA value. Water levels from Nong Khai in Thailand were down about 0.20 m, while at Paksane in Lao PDR WL was up about 0.13 m, rising to their LTA level and considered normal. Also, WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Lao PDR’s Pakse increased about 0.20 m and stayed higher than their LTA level, except at Savannakhet where WL remained lower than its LTA value. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia slightly increased and those from Chaktomuk to Koh Khel and Prek Kdam decreased due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (The Tonle Sap Lake area).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 7 Mar 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and still considered critical.
Water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc remained fluctuating between their Minimum and Maximum values due to the tidal process.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Kompong Cham to Chaktomuk and Koh Khel in Cambodia (due to back-water affect during the dry season. Water levels at most of stations currently remain higher than their long-term average value, while the others remain lower.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 27 February to 5 March 2022 were normal in most parts of the LMB except some moderate and severe soil moistures in the middle and south-eastern parts due to absence of rain but it is quite normal during dry season. The region showed no significant threat.
For the upcoming two-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in March while receive relatively high amount of rain in April 2022. Based on the rainfall forecasts, April is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.