Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 07-13 December 2021
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
During December 7-13, no rainfall was recorded in the Mekong region.
There will be some rainfalls for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 14 to 20 Dec 2021 since there is a low-pressure line dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a decrease about 0.60 metres (m) from 535.30 m on 07 Dec to 535.90 m on 13 Dec 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am), and it was about 0.01 m higher than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow was down from 851.00 m3 /s on 07 Dec to 1,261.00 m³/s on 13 Dec 2021.
Along with the slightly increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also increased about 0.42 m from 07 to 13 Dec 2021. However, water levels from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m from 07 to 13 Dec due to less rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Also, water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR were decreasing about 0.50 m. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing, due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period from 7 to 13 December 2021, and still considered critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go down and remain lower than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought condition of the LMB from December 4 to 10 was normal all over the LMB except some moderate drought in north-eastern part due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. The region showed no significant threat except some moderate and severe dry soil moistures in the upper and middle parts of the LMB.
For the upcoming thee-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive from average to above average rainfall from December 2021 to February 2022. There will be some more rain dropping over the southern part of the LMB during December 2021-February 2022 making the condition cooler than normal year, while normal condition is taking place in the upper and middle parts of the region during the last month of the year.