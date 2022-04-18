Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 05-11 April 2022
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall was observed only at Chiang Saen in Thailand about 6.50 mm, while no rainfall for other stations.
There will be rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 12 to 18 April 2022 in the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong increased about 0.32 m from 05 to 11 Apr 2022 and stayed 0.60 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value.
Last week, from 05 to 11 Apr 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand increased about 0.04 m but still about 0.93 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.32 m and about 0.33 m lower than its historical maximum value. WL at the monitoring stations at Chaing Khan and Vientiane remained about 1.95 m and 1.74 m higher than their LTA value, considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 0.60 m higher than their LTA value, which considered normal at this stage. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR were remaining higher than their LTA level. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie were staying higher than their maximum value, while at Kompong Cham was higher than its LTA value. Water levels from Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were decreasing and staying higher than their LTA value.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 11 April 2022 was close to its LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels at Chau Doc, due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered as critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go down from Chaing Khan to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Chaktomuk and Prek Kdam in Cambodia.
The current WLs that are higher than or about their maximum value are at Luang Pranang, Stung Trend, and Kratie.