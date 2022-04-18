Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 05-11 April 2022

Last week, from 05 to 11 Apr 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand increased about 0.04 m but still about 0.93 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered abnormal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 0.32 m and about 0.33 m lower than its historical maximum value. WL at the monitoring stations at Chaing Khan and Vientiane remained about 1.95 m and 1.74 m higher than their LTA value, considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 0.60 m higher than their LTA value, which considered normal at this stage. WLs from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Pakse in Lao PDR were remaining higher than their LTA level. The water levels at these stations were considered normal. WLs from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kratie were staying higher than their maximum value, while at Kompong Cham was higher than its LTA value. Water levels from Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were decreasing and staying higher than their LTA value.