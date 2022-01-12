Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 04 - 10 January 2022
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
During 4-10 January 2022, rainfall was observed from Chiang Sean to Luang Prabang in the upper part, Mukdahan in the middle part and from Kompong Cham in Cambodia to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, varied from 1.4 millimetres (mm) to 107 mm.
There will be no rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 11 to 17 January 2022 due to there is no any low-pressure line dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a decrease about 0.29 m from 535.54 metres (m) on 4 Jan to 535.25 on 10 Jan 2022 (recorded on 7:00 am), and stayed about 0.89 m lower than its two-year average (2020-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station was down from 1,012.93 m3 /s on 4 Jan to 820.21 m³/s on 10 Jan 2022.
Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.03 m from 4 to 10 Jan 2022 and stayed about 0.31 m lower than its long-term average (LTA), considered critical. However, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.08 m compared with last week and stayed close to its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane in Thailand and Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and stayed below their LTA value. The current WLs from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are lower than their historical minimum level, which considered very critical. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR dropped and stayed close to its historical minimum level, which considered very critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Kratie,
Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 10 Jan 2022 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the same period from 4 to 10 January 2022, and still considered critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go down and remain lower than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought condition of the LMB from 02 to 08 January 2022 was normal all over the LMB except some moderate drought in north-eastern part due to severely dry soil moistures during the beginning of dry season. The region showed no significant threat except some moderate and severe dry soil moistures in the upper and middle parts of the LMB.
For the upcoming three-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive average rainfall and under normal conditions in January. In February the region is forecasted to get some rain in the lower part of the LMB covering mainly Viet Nam. While, in March it is forecasted that the entire LMB will be much wetter than its long-term mean of March mainly over the central and lower parts of the region.