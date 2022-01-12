Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 04 - 10 January 2022

Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level (WL) of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.03 m from 4 to 10 Jan 2022 and stayed about 0.31 m lower than its long-term average (LTA), considered critical. However, water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang increased about 0.08 m compared with last week and stayed close to its historical maximum value. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane in Thailand and Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and stayed below their LTA value. The current WLs from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are lower than their historical minimum level, which considered very critical. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WL at Savannakhet in Lao PDR dropped and stayed close to its historical minimum level, which considered very critical. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Kratie,

Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).