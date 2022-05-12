Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 03 - 09 May 2022

From 03 to 09 May 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still decreased about 0.09 m and was 1.23 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 1.00 m and about 0.60 m lower than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations of Chiang Khan and Vientiane decreased about 0.74 m and 0.41 m; at Vientiane it was about 0.08 m higher than its maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.40 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom and Thakhek were staying close to their maximum value, while from Mukdahan to Pakse they were higher than their maximum value. The water levels at these stations were considered abnormal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their maximum value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing about 0.50 m and staying higher than their LTA value.