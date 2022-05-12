Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 03 - 09 May 2022
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
This week, rainfall was observed from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau in Viet Nam, varied from 1.20 mm to 131.90 mm over the Mekong region.
There will be rainfall for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 10 to 16 May 2022.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed data, water level (WL) at Jinghong increased about 0.97 m from 536.12 m to 537.09 m during the weekly monitoring period from 03 to 09 May 2022.
From 03 to 09 May 2022, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand still decreased about 0.09 m and was 1.23 m higher than its long-term average (LTA), considered normal. Water level at Lao PDR’s Luang Prabang decreased about 1.00 m and about 0.60 m lower than its historical maximum value. Water level at the monitoring stations of Chiang Khan and Vientiane decreased about 0.74 m and 0.41 m; at Vientiane it was about 0.08 m higher than its maximum value, considered abnormal. Water levels at Nong Khai in Thailand and Paksane in Lao PDR were staying about 1.40 m higher than their LTA level, which considered normal at this stage. Water levels from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom and Thakhek were staying close to their maximum value, while from Mukdahan to Pakse they were higher than their maximum value. The water levels at these stations were considered abnormal. Water levels from Cambodia’s Stung Treng to Kompong Cham were staying higher than their maximum value. Water levels at Chaktomuk and Koh Khel on the Bassac River and Prekdam on the Tonle Sap River and also at Neak Luong on the Mekong were increasing about 0.50 m and staying higher than their LTA value.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 09 May 2022 was close to LTA and higher than the levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021 during the report period, and considered normal.
For the tidal stations at Viet Nam’s Tan Chau and Chau Doc, WLs fluctuated between their LTA and Minimum levels due to daily tidal effects from the sea and considered critical.
Over the next seven days, the water levels across the monitoring stations are expected to go up from Chiang Khan to downstream from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse and from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham in Cambodia.
The current WLs which are higher than their maximum values are at Luang Prabang,
Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom, Thakhek and Kratie while the rest of the key stations are higher than their LTA value.
Drought condition and its forecast
Drought conditions of the LMB from 01 to 07 May 2022 were normal in all areas from the north to the south. There was no drought threat over the region.
For the upcoming three months’ forecast, the LMB is likely to receive ample amount of rainfall in May and below average rainfall in both June and July 2022 from the middle to the lower part of the region. Based on the weather forecast, May is likely to be much wetter than normal year especially in the north and central parts of the LMB.