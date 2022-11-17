Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 01 - 07 November 2022

Key Messages Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
-
During November 1-7, low rainfall was observed over the Mekong region, varied in between 1.60 mm to 49.60 mm.
-
There will be no rain for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 8 to 14 November 2022 due to no any low-pressure line dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
-
The MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong showed a decrease of about 0.40 m from 535.94 m on 1 Nov to 535.54 on 7 Nov 2022. The outflow was down from 1280.00 m3/s on 01 Nov to 1010.00 m³/s on 07 Nov 2022.
-
Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand dropped about 1.26 m during the report period and stayed 1.46 m below its LTA and was close to its minimum value, considered critical. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane in Thailand and Lao PDR decreased and increased about 0.14 m and 0.22 m, staying about 1.01 m and 0.20 m below their LTA value respectively. The current WL from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are lower than their LTA level, which considered critical. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WLs at Khong Chaim and Pakse stayed close to their LTA, which considered normal. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).
-
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake up to 7 Nov 2022 was about 0.22% higher than its LTA during the same period from 01 to 07 November 2022, and still considered normal.
-
Over the next seven days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go down and remain lower than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
-
During October 30-November 5 the LMB was facing some moderate and severe droughts mainly in the northern and southern parts of the LMB covering Chiang Rai, Phongsaly, Luang Prabang, Xaysomboun, Borikhamxay, Khammuane, Burirum, Surin, Si Saket, Ubon Ratchathani, Ordar Meanchey, Siem Reap, Preah Vihea, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratie, and Kampong Thom due to severely dry soil moisture which is normal during dry season; thus, this is not considered as drought threat for the LMB.
-
During the next two months, November is ultimately wet in general with the wettest areas in the eastern part. While December is receiving below-average rainfall in the northern part covering Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Payao, Bokeo, Luangnamtha, and Vientiane with moderate and severe droughts. The forecast predicts that the eastern area is also extremely wet in December.