Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 01 - 07 November 2022

Along with the slightly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water level of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand dropped about 1.26 m during the report period and stayed 1.46 m below its LTA and was close to its minimum value, considered critical. WLs at the monitoring stations from Chiang Khan to Vientiane in Thailand and Lao PDR decreased and increased about 0.14 m and 0.22 m, staying about 1.01 m and 0.20 m below their LTA value respectively. The current WL from Nong Khai in Thailand to Paksane in Lao PDR are lower than their LTA level, which considered critical. WL from Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom to Savannakhet in Lao PDR decreased about 0.25 m and continued staying below their LTA level. WLs at Khong Chaim and Pakse stayed close to their LTA, which considered normal. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were decreasing due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).