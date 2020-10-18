Weather Warning "Active Low Pressure (Category 1) in Cambodia" (No. 8 Time Issued October 17, 2020)

At 5.00 am on 17 October, the category 2 tropical depression over the middle Vietnam was downgrade to the category 1 active low pressure in Cambodia. In the lower North, Central and Northeast and the East regions, heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in some places with strong winds. People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

In addition, the active monsoon trough lies across the Central, the South and the East into the low pressure cell over Cambodia, and the strong southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are still forecast.

Affected areas are as followings:

17 October 2020

North: Kamphaengphet, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani

and Amnat Charoen

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

18 October 2020

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga,

Phuket, Krabi and Trang

The strong wind waves are 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea, and more than 3 meters in thundershowers. People should be aware of inshore surf. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore.

This final advisory is in effect on 17 October 2020, at 05.00 a.m.

(Signed) Kornravee Sitthichivapak

(Miss Kornravee Sitthichivapak)

for Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department