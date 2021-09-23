Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand - Tropical cyclone TWENTYONE (GDACS, JTWC, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2021)

Tropical Cyclone TWENTYONE formed over the western South China Sea and is moving northwest towards central-eastern Vietnam. On 23 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 215 km east of Quy Nhon City (Bình Dinh Province) with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

TWENTYONE is forecast to continue northwest, and it will make landfall over southern Quang Ngai Province on the late morning of 23 September as a tropical storm. After that, it will cross central Vietnam and reach southern Laos and eastern Thailand weakening.