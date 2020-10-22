Cambodia + 2 more
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos – Severe weather and Tropical cyclone SAUDEL update (DG ECHO partners, GDACS, AHA Centre, VGP, Floodlist, Reliefweb, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash 22 October 2020)
- In Vietnam, due to the passage of tropical storm LINFA and NANGKA, heavy rainfall is affecting the central part of the country triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- The AHA centre reports, as of 21 October, up to 111 fatalities, 22 missing, around 66,500 evacuated and approximately 801,000 affected people. In addition, 160,000 houses, more than 360 schools, and several roads were reported damaged undermining relief efforts. TC SAUDEL is forecast to continue north-west and west-southwest across the South China Sea and will trigger additional heavy rain across the lower Mekong region.
- In Cambodia, the death toll has increased to 34. About 156,137 households in 14 provinces are affected by flash floods. Houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land continued to be inundated.
- In Laos, in Savannakhet province, 125 villages with nearly 30,000 people, have been affected. In the province’s Sepon district alone, 40 villages with nearly 1,000 households have been flooded.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and evaluating a possible emergency intervention to assist the affected people in the region.