Vietnam, Cambodia - Floods (DG ECHO, Vietnam Red Cross Society, Humanitarian Response Forum, Cambodia Meteo, VDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash 27 October 2020)

Vietnam and Cambodia have been affected by flooding and landslides following several tropical cyclones this month.

In Vietnam, 130 people have died as a result and 18 are missing according to the Vietnam Red Cross Society. More than 290,000 homes have been damaged and floods have resulted in extensive livestock and crop losses.

In Cambodia, the Humanitarian Response Forum reports 38 deaths and the displacement of 14,300 households. More than 161,550 houses, 2 health centres and 686 schools have been damaged by floods.