Vaccine Donation to Cambodia by Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (Quad)

The Quad countries (Japan-Australia-India-U.S.), based on the needs of the Cambodian government, jointly donated COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India to Cambodia as an initiative of the Quad Vaccine Partnership. On April 12, with attendance of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen, the handover ceremony was held by the Quad representatives in Cambodia, including Mr. KARIMATA Atsushi, Minister of Embassy of Japan in Cambodia.

Dr. Devyani Uttam Khobragade, the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia made a speech on behalf of the Quad representatives and highlighted Quad's contributions to COVID-19 response in the Indo-Pacific region, including ensuring equitable access to vaccines. In response, Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his gratitude for the Quad Vaccine Partnership.

In addition to vaccines manufactured in India, the Indian Ambassador highlighted approximately 4.65 million doses of vaccine donation from Japan, the U.S. and Australia, which includes about 1.3 million doses from Japan. The Ambassador also mentioned Quad countries’ other related supports to Cambodia, which includes Japan's "Last One Mile Support”.

Since the launch of the Quad Vaccine Experts Group at the Japan-Australia-India-U.S. Leaders’ Video Conference in March 2021, the four countries have led global efforts for COVID-19 response, including through donating approximately 600 million doses of in-kind vaccines, in addition to financial contributions to the COVAX AMC of approximately $5.2 billion (including pledges). The four countries has continuously promoted efforts to globally ensure equitable access to vaccines, especially in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to strengthen preparedness for future health crises.