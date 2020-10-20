USAID Provides Immediate Assistance in Response to Widespread Flooding in Vietnam and Cambodia

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing a total of $200,000 in immediate humanitarian aid to support efforts to respond to severe flooding in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

In Central Vietnam, as of October 20, 2020, flooding and landslides caused by seven consecutive tropical storms and torrential rainfall have killed 105 people; washed away homes, livestock, crops, and infrastructure; and adversely affected at least 890,000 people throughout the region.

Across Cambodia, constant torrential rain since early October has caused flash floods that as of October 19 have killed at least 27 people; adversely affected more than 532,000 people; and led to widespread damage that has cut off access to many hard-hit communities.

In response, USAID is working with the Vietnam Red Cross Society in Vietnam and the World Food Programme in Cambodia to provide emergency assistance to people affected by the flooding.

USAID also provides long-term funding for programs that reduce the risk and impact of disasters throughout Southeast Asia. Through these investments, USAID’s partners have been on the front lines in responding to the impact of severe weather in Vietnam and Cambodia during this year’s active typhoon season.

With additional heavy rain and storms forecast in the coming days, USAID’s disaster experts continue to monitor humanitarian needs throughout Southeast Asia in close coordination with local emergency authorities and our partners on the ground.