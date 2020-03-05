US Assistance In Mine Action Of Cambodia

The United States, through Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) – one of strategic partners of Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), has provided a grant aid of 1.6 million US dollars to support CMAC in implanting the NPA-CMAC Cluster Munition Remnant Survey (CMRS) and Clearance in Eastern Cambodia project for the period of 12 months starting from 1st March 2020 to 28th February 2021.

Witnessed by H.E. Khem Sophoan, Delegated Chairman of the CMAC Governing Council, a partnership cooperation agreement on this humanitarian demining project is signed between H.E. Heng Ratana, Delegate of the Royal Government in charge as Director General of CMAC, and Mr. Rune Dale-Andresen, Country Detector of NPA, at CMAC Headquarters on March 5th, 2020.

The project will focus on CMRS activities on suspected hazardous areas (SHAs) to identify confirmed hazardous areas (CHAs) in 296 villages of the provinces of Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Kratié, Stung Treng, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Mondulkiri, and on clearing high-priority CHAs identified through CMRS in order to increase safety of the local population and return land back to productive use.