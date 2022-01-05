Urban case study: Safer and Healthier - Phnom Penh, Cambodia

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Focused global contribution and policy change at neighbourhood, district and citywide levels through direct linkages to Sustainable Development Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable through dialogue with communities and authorities on five-year development plans and three-year rolling investment plans ensuring benefits for and inclusion of slum residents and the most vulnerable children; annual development budget allocation of 5% to the Sangkat Committees for Women and Children from municipal government; endorsement of the Policy for Ending Violence Against Children in homes and schools; adoption of behaviour protocols on Child Protection by church partners; and on-site slum upgrades designed by urban residents.

Enhanced Urban Governance through urban residents’ empowerment, capacity building and participation in defining solutions for issues impacting the most vulnerable children; and dialogue and negotiation with neighbourhood, district and municipal authorities.

Enhanced Social Accountability through World Vision’s social accountability approach supported dialogue with local authorities that improved the health centre, a Child-Friendly School and access to services; and health services became available 24 hours a day and the number of visits to the centre almost doubled.

Creation of Safe Environments through advocacy for on-site slum upgrades, prevented evictions in three slums; and developed 11 urban hubs or safe, friendly spaces.