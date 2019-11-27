Unlocking Cambodia’s future by Amplifying Meaningful Child Participation in Decision Making

Children and youth are key drivers of Cambodia’s development and economic future. However, their meaningful participation in policy making and decisions that impacts them has been limited.

What is happening?

In Cambodia, children and youth have increasingly been given access to forums and formal events for participating in government activities, including children’s consultations by commune councils and even national level events with members of the legislative assembly. However, many events are ad hoc, one-offs or lack the legitimacy to truly influence decisions that impact them.

Many children and youth are not empowered to express their voice and interests at both local and national levels and have limited access to information about decision-making processes. This is especially the case for children who are most vulnerable – such as children with disabilities, indigenous children, LGBTIQ children, children living in remote areas, and where girls are given less opportunity to meaningfully participate in decision making processes than boys. The right to be heard and taken seriously in regard to decisions that affect them is a central principle of the UNCRC.

In 2014, the Royal Government of Cambodia, through the Cambodia National Council for Children, developed the national Guideline for Applying Child Participation to ensure improved participation of children (including reinforcing pre-existing initiatives, such as the child participation and student councils established by the Child Friendly Schools Policy in 2007). However, participation of children and youth remains limited or of low quality, especially where government officials have limited experience in facilitating the engagement of children, especially those who are marginalized. In a survey of remote communes on and surrounding the Tonle Sap River (Kampong Chhnang and Pursat provinces) only 11% had participated in local government meetings in the previous year, and only 14% knew who the Commune officers were. Lack of government transparency with information to inform decision making, especially information related to public budgets, also limits opportunity for engagement in decision making processes. A 2017 survey of budget information scored Cambodia 20 out of 100, which was substantially lower than the global average of 42. The same survey provided a score of only 4 out of 100 for public participation, again below the global average of 12.